Baby giant panda "Long Zai" is seen at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2018. The baby giant panda born here on July 12 made its first public appearance on Thursday. It weighs more than 3 kilograms and grows well. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

Baby giant panda "Long Zai" (L) plays with its mother "Long Long" at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2018. The baby giant panda born here on July 12 made its first public appearance on Thursday. It weighs more than 3 kilograms and grows well. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)