Press conference for American, Chinese media on ways of enhancing bilateral co-op held

Think tank experts of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences attend the press conference for American and Chinese media in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 19, 2018. The China General Chamber of Commerce-U.S.A. Chicago invited experts of the think tank of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences to hold the press conference for the American and Chinese media, discussing ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation and cultural exchanges. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Think tank experts of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences attend the press conference for American and Chinese media in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 19, 2018. The China General Chamber of Commerce-U.S.A. Chicago invited experts of the think tank of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences to hold the press conference for the American and Chinese media, discussing ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation and cultural exchanges. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)