Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare for upcoming Sukkot holiday in Jerusalem

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men check myrtle branches to be used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, on Sept. 20, 2018. The "Sukkot", Feast of Tabernacles, is a biblical weeklong holiday that recollects the 40 years of travel in the desert after the Exodus from slavery in Egypt. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

