IFlytek denied AI-powered interpretation fraud, not aiming to replace jobs

The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology by iFlytek Co does not aim to replace any jobs and the company repeatedly emphasizes the pursuit of "human-machine coupling" for common progress, the Chinese information technology company said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Friday.



The comment came after a report released by Liangziwei, an official WeChat account focusing on technology news, said that iFlytek's AI-powered real-time interpretation is just a gimmick as the "smart interpretation" does not exist.



The report cited an interpreter named Bell Wang, who was one of the interpreters at a meeting held in Shanghai on Thursday and found that iFlytek's AI-powered simultaneous interpretation was created as the device first recognizes the interpretation by the interpreters, which then was projected on a screen or spoke to the audience through machines.



Wang said that the company did not inform him and his partner that there will be subtitles created by automatic speech recognition on the spot, nor tell them the live simultaneous interpretation refers to the iFlytek machines reading their translated script.



The company was suspected of infringing on intellectual property rights as it used Wang and his partner's translations without getting their approval, said the report.



According to the statement, iFlytek said its smart conference system normally provides two solution plans - one is the offline translation and another is offering transcripts that will be shown onscreen. The second solution was applied in the Shanghai meeting.



Considering the professional technological background of the meeting, the organizer employed professional simultaneous interpreters, iFlytek said.



IFlytek was requested by the organizer to merely provide speech recognition technology, transcribe the interpretations from the interpreters, show them on the screen, and compose recognized outcomes via machines, the statement read.



The company said the interpreter misunderstood iFlytek because of unclear knowledge of division of work during the meeting and tried to conduct communication with him to dispel the misunderstanding.



AI technology is employed to help people instead of replacing people, the company noted.



Liu Dingding, an industry analyst based in Beijing, told the Global Times on Friday that "it is reasonable for iFlytek to combine people with machines to provide better services due to some complicated situations such as recognizing different accents from various places."



But what matters is how iFlytek promotes its product, Liu said, noting that if the company advertises that 100 percent is powered by the AI technology, it would be publicity fraud.



"Companies in the industry should be honest and must not exagerrate their technology to deceive the capital market," Liu said.



