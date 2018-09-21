Awarding ceremony of EUCYS held in Dublin, Ireland

First prize winners (from 2nd L to 5th L) of the 30th European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) pose for a photo at the awarding ceremony in Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 18, 2018. (Xinhua)

Female prize winners of the 30th European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) pose for a group photo at the awarding ceremony in Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 18, 2018. (Xinhua)

Zhang Sijia (2nd L), a third prize winner of the 30th European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS), poses for a photo with prize awarding guests at the awarding ceremony in Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 18, 2018. Zhang Sijia, an 18-year-old Chinese student, was awarded here on Tuesday the third prize of the 30th EUCYS, the highest prize ever won by China since its participation in the contest in 2003. (Xinhua)