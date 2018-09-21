Chinese mid-autumn int'l friendship activities held in Laos

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/21 20:46:03

Teachers and students from Lieutou Chinese School watch performances in Vientiane, Laos, on Sept. 20, 2018. "One Moon, one heart" 2018 Chinese mid-autumn international friendship activities were held in Vientiane on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)


 

Students from Lieutou Chinese School perform during an activity to mark the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in Vientiane, Laos, on Sept. 20, 2018. "One Moon, one heart" 2018 Chinese mid-autumn international friendship activities were held in Vientiane on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)


 

