Environment greatly improved along Yarlung Zangbo River in China's Tibet

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows the artificial vegetation against desertification near the source of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Zhongba County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A series of protection measures against desertification at the source of the Tibetan region's mother river, the Yarlung Zangbo River, were taken by the local government in recent years. The environment there has been greatly improved after years of efforts. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows sand dunes near the source of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Zhongba County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A series of protection measures against desertification at the source of the Tibetan region's mother river, the Yarlung Zangbo River, were taken by the local government in recent years. The environment there has been greatly improved after years of efforts. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows flowers growing on fixed sand dunes near the source of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Zhongba County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A series of protection measures against desertification at the source of the Tibetan region's mother river, the Yarlung Zangbo River, were taken by the local government in recent years. The environment there has been greatly improved after years of efforts. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows fixed sand dunes near the source of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Zhongba County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A series of protection measures against desertification at the source of the Tibetan region's mother river, the Yarlung Zangbo River, were taken by the local government in recent years. The environment there has been greatly improved after years of efforts. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)



Photo taken on Sept. 7, 2018 shows a herd of yaks on grassland near the source of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Zhongba County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A series of protection measures against desertification at the source of the Tibetan region's mother river, the Yarlung Zangbo River, were taken by the local government in recent years. The environment there has been greatly improved after years of efforts. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows sand dunes near the source of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Zhongba County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A series of protection measures against desertification at the source of the Tibetan region's mother river, the Yarlung Zangbo River, were taken by the local government in recent years. The environment there has been greatly improved after years of efforts. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows a yak on a grassland near the source of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Zhongba County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A series of protection measures against desertification at the source of the Tibetan region's mother river, the Yarlung Zangbo River, were taken by the local government in recent years. The environment there has been greatly improved after years of efforts. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows fixed sand dunes near the source of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Zhongba County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A series of protection measures against desertification at the source of the Tibetan region's mother river, the Yarlung Zangbo River, were taken by the local government in recent years. The environment there has been greatly improved after years of efforts. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows fixed sand dunes near the source of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Zhongba County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A series of protection measures against desertification at the source of the Tibetan region's mother river, the Yarlung Zangbo River, were taken by the local government in recent years. The environment there has been greatly improved after years of efforts. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows grasslands and sand dunes near the source of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Zhongba County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A series of protection measures against desertification at the source of the Tibetan region's mother river, the Yarlung Zangbo River, were taken by the local government in recent years. The environment there has been greatly improved after years of efforts. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)