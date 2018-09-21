Rice enters harvest season in SW China's Yunnan

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2018 shows farmers harvesting rice at Balong Village of Babao Township in Guangnan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The township, which has 22,000 mu (1,467 hectares) of high-quality rice fields, has entered a harvest season. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

