China urges US to withdraw "sanctions" on Chinese military

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday demanded the United States to immediately correct its wrongdoing and withdraw "sanctions" on the Chinese military.



The US State Department announced Thursday that it would impose sanctions on the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission of China and the department's director, alleging that China had violated the "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act."



"China is strongly indignant at the unreasonable move on the part of the United States and has lodged stern representations to the US side," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a routine press briefing.



"The US move seriously breached the basic rules of international relations and severely harmed relations between the two countries as well as the two militaries," Geng said.



"We strongly urge the US side to immediately correct its mistake and withdraw the so-called sanctions. Otherwise, the US side must bear the consequences caused thereafter."

