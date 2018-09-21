Chinese military to conduct discipline inspection during holidays

China will conduct discipline inspection and supervision on misconduct in the military ahead of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays.



According to the Discipline Inspection Commission of the Central Military Commission, inspections will be made to rectify the four undesirable workstyles of formalism, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance.



The discipline inspection commission will focus on misconduct including accepting or giving gifts, using public funds to buy gifts and attending banquets.



It will dispatch inspection teams to local theater commands during the holidays.



The three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday this year starts on Sept. 22, and the National Day holiday lasts from Oct. 1 to 7.

