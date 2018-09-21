Mooncake making contest held in E China's Shanghai

Chefs arrange baked mooncakes during a mooncake making contest of China Skills Competition 2018 in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 20, 2018. More than 30 contestants from local bakeries and vocational schools participated in the contest. Mooncakes are a popular food in celebrations of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Judges mark the mooncakes during a mooncake making contest of China Skills Competition 2018 in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 20, 2018.

A chef makes mooncakes during a mooncake making contest of China Skills Competition 2018 in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 20, 2018.

A chef puts mooncakes into the oven during a mooncake making contest of China Skills Competition 2018 in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 20, 2018.

A chef makes mooncakes during a mooncake making contest of China Skills Competition 2018 in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 20, 2018.

Chefs make mooncakes during a mooncake making contest of China Skills Competition 2018 in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 20, 2018.