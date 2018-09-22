Harvest season celebrated across China

A villager shows newly-harvested organic soy bean in Zheqiao Village of Wanzai County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Deng Longhua)

Local people perform dance at a ceremony to greet the first Chinese farmers' harvest festival, in a park of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Xie Peixia)

Local people catch a duck to celebrate harvest in Qinglong Village of Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Enze)

Local people enjoy performance in Qinglong Village of Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Enze)

A fisherman shows the newly-caught shrimp at a dock of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Haibin)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows local people holding crops to greet the first Chinese farmers' harvest festival, in a rice field of Wuyi County in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiancheng)

A worker holds the newly-harvested rice crops during a harvesting competition held by Suibin farm in Hegang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Hongjun)

A villager riddles osmanthus in Huqiu Township of Anxi County in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiuqiang)

Local people participate in a competition to greet the first Chinese farmers' harvest festival, in Pingxiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Yu Heping)

Local people make ciba, a kind of glutinous rice cake, to celebrate harvest in Qinglong Village of Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Enze)