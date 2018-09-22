Hewan Mountain Village in China's Chongqing famous for Diaojiaolou buildings

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows the Hewan Mountain Village located among mountains by the Youshui River in Youyang County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Hewan Mountain Village has a history of more than 600 years, and is famous for the Diaojiaolou buildings (houses on stilts) of Tujia ethnic group and the terraced fields nearby. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

