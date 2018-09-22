"Wandering Lights 2018" festival held in Estonia

People attend the "Wandering Lights 2018" festival in front of Kadriorg Palace in Tallinn, capital of Estonia, on Sept. 20, 2018. The festival was held at Kadriorg Park and Tallinn Old Town as part of the events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Estonia's declaration of independence. (Xinhua/Guo Chunju)

