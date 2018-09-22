Promotion of river snail rice noodles benefits locals in China's Guangxi

A worker packs river snail rice noodles in a workshop of Luozhuangyuan Food Co., Ltd. in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. The harvest season of river snails in Liuzhou has begun. In recent years, the promotion of river snail rice noodles benefits over 4,500 impoverished households in Liuzhou. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Workers process river snails in a workshop of Luozhuangyuan Food Co., Ltd. in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. The harvest season of river snails in Liuzhou has begun. In recent years, the promotion of river snail rice noodles benefits over 4,500 impoverished households in Liuzhou. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

