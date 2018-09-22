Harvest season of jellyfish begins in China's Bohai Bay area

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2018 shows a worker placing jellyfish in the processing pool at an aquatic farm in Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province. The harvest season of jellyfish has begun in the Bohai Bay area. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A worker presents processed jellyfish at an aquatic farm in Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 21, 2018. The harvest season of jellyfish has begun in the Bohai Bay area. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A worker catches jellyfish at an aquatic farm in Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 21, 2018. The harvest season of jellyfish has begun in the Bohai Bay area. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2018 shows workers placing jellyfish in the processing pool at an aquatic farm in Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province. The harvest season of jellyfish has begun in the Bohai Bay area. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)