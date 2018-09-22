China's charities receive record donations in 2017

Charities on the Chinese mainland received record donations in 2017, totaling nearly 150 billion yuan (around 22 billion U.S. dollars), according to a report released Friday.



The amount represents a 7.68 percent increase year-on-year and a 385 percent surge compared with donations received a decade ago, according to the report released by the China Charity Alliance at an event in Shenzhen.



Donations from enterprises and individuals reached 131 billion yuan, constituting 87.5 percent of the total. Enterprises in the country donated 96.3 billion yuan, with private enterprises contributing more than half.



The report also noted a rise of more than 20 percent in donations from foreign-funded enterprises and companies in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, a faster increase than previous years.

