People buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/22 15:37:42

Citizens buy mooncakes at a shop in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2018. Mooncake is a traditional pastry for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)


 

Staff members package mooncakes for customers at a shop in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2018. Mooncake is a traditional pastry for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)


 

