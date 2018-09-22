People buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival in Beijing

Citizens buy mooncakes at a shop in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2018. Mooncake is a traditional pastry for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Citizens buy mooncakes at a shop in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2018. Mooncake is a traditional pastry for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Staff members package mooncakes for customers at a shop in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2018. Mooncake is a traditional pastry for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Citizens buy mooncakes at a shop in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2018. Mooncake is a traditional pastry for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)