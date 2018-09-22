Trump says he received 'beautiful letter' from Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he received "a beautiful letter" from Kim Jong Un, the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), this week, stressing "very good" relations between the two sides.
Trump made the remark in his speech in Missouri at a campaign rally on Friday, weeks after the White House said Trump received a "very positive" letter from Kim, in which Kim sought a second meeting with Trump.
The president said the letter arrived two days ago without offering any specifics about its content.
He also noted that the DPRK has not conducted any ballistic missile or nuclear weapons tests in months. "Let's see what happens," said Trump, adding "I'm in no rush."
President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Moon Jae-in
is scheduled to meet with Trump, after holding a third summit with Kim in Pyongyang this week.
Moon addressed a press conference earlier, saying that Kim hopes to hold the second summit with Trump as soon as possible.