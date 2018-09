8 IRGC forces killed in terror attack on military parade in Iran

At least eight forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed in a terror attack that targeted a military parade in Iran's southern Ahvaz city on Saturday.



Four armed attackers targeted the military officials attending the parade and fired at them, leaving 20 injured, semi-official ISNA news agency reported.



The Iranian security forces killed two of the attackers and arrested two others, according to the report.