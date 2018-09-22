Lantern festival held to greet Mid-Autumn Festival in China's Yunnan

People put lotus-shaped lanterns into the Babao River in Guangnan County of Wenshan Zhuang-Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 21, 2018. A lantern festival was held here to greet the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

