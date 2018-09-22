Young people experience intangible cultural heritages in Shanghai

Pupils of Sijing No.2 Primary School learn to make dough figurines in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 21, 2018. A series of activities were held in the Shanghai Big World on Friday to show young people's practice of intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Pupils learn to operate the traditional shuttle loom in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 21, 2018. A series of activities were held in the Shanghai Big World on Friday to show young people's practice of intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Students of Shanghai United International School Shangyin Campus perform Beijing opera in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 21, 2018. A series of activities were held in the Shanghai Big World on Friday to show young people's practice of intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)