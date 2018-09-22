Soy bean enters harvest season in NE China's Heilongjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/22 17:29:46

A farmer drives a harvester to collect soy bean at a farm in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 18, 2018. The harvest season of soy bean has began here. (Xinhua/Lu Wenxiang)


 

A farmer uses a shovel to winnow the newly-harvested soy bean at a farm in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 20, 2018. The harvest season of soy bean has began here. (Xinhua/Lu Wenxiang)


 

Farmers use shovels to winnow the newly-harvested soy bean at a farm in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 20, 2018. The harvest season of soy bean has began here. (Xinhua/Lu Wenxiang)


 

Farmers drive harvesters to collect soy bean at a farm in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 20, 2018. The harvest season of soy bean has began here. (Xinhua/Lu Wenxiang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
