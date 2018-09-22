Man engages in forest protection for 30 years

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2018 shows the Sifangshan forest-patroller station and watchtower at the Bilahe Forest in the Greater Khingan mountains in Nuomin Town of Hulunbuir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. Wen Jianmin, 57, has been engaging in forest protection for 30 years. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)



Forest ranger Wen Jianmin of the Sifang Mountain forest-patroller station of the Bilahe Forest contacts the fire prevention headquarter, in the Greater Khingan mountains in Nuomin Town of Hulunbuir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. Wen Jianmin, 57, has been engaging in forest protection for 30 years. (Xinhua/Yu Yang)

Forest ranger Wen Jianmin walks back to the Sifang Mountain forest-patroller station of the Bilahe Forest in the Greater Khingan mountains in Nuomin Town of Hulunbuir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. Wen Jianmin, 57, has been engaging in forest protection for 30 years. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Forest ranger Wen Jianmin cleans the solar panel at the Sifang Mountain forest-patroller station of the Bilahe Forest in the Greater Khingan mountains in Nuomin Town of Hulunbuir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. Wen Jianmin, 57, has been engaging in forest protection for 30 years. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Forest ranger Wen Jianmin transports daily necessities to the Sifang Mountain forest-patroller station of the Bilahe Forest in the Greater Khingan mountains in Nuomin Town of Hulunbuir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. Wen Jianmin, 57, has been engaging in forest protection for 30 years. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Forest ranger Wen Jianmin's wife Tian Jingjie brings him the lunch at the watchtower of the Sifang Mountain forest-patroller station in the Bilahe Forest in the Greater Khingan mountains in Nuomin Town of Hulunbuir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. Wen Jianmin, 57, has been engaging in forest protection for 30 years. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Forest ranger Wen Jianmin's wife Tian Jingjie brings him the lunch at the watchtower of the Sifang Mountain forest-patroller station in the Bilahe Forest in the Greater Khingan mountains in Nuomin Town of Hulunbuir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. Wen Jianmin, 57, has been engaging in forest protection for 30 years. (Xinhua/Yu Yang)

Forest ranger Wen Jianmin of the Sifang Mountain forest-patroller station of the Bilahe Forest works in the Greater Khingan mountains in Nuomin Town of Hulunbuir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. Wen Jianmin, 57, has been engaging in forest protection for 30 years. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Forest ranger Wen Jianmin of the Sifang Mountain forest-patroller station of the Bilahe Forest works in the Greater Khingan mountains in Nuomin Town of Hulunbuir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2018. Wen Jianmin, 57, has been engaging in forest protection for 30 years. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)