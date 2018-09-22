‘Sanctions’ hurt China-US military relations: Chinese defense ministry

The US has no right to interfere with the military cooperation of China and Russia, and its so-called sanctions against the Chinese military have damaged the relationship between the militaries of the US and China, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense
(MOD) said on Saturday.
The ministry's response came after the US imposed sanctions Thursday against the Chinese military for purchasing Russia military equipment, a move the US said was meant to punish Russia for its "malign activities," CNN reported on Friday.
Military cooperation between China and Russia is a common practice between sovereign countries, and the US's move embodies hegemony, MOD spokesman Wu Qian said on Saturday.
Wu said that China has already "lodged solemn representations" with the US and demanded the latter to immediately withdraw these "sanctions," otherwise the US will have to shoulder the consequences of its behavior.
The US "sanctions" have seriously damaged the relationship between the militaries of both countries, said Wu.
Geng Shuang, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, on Friday said that the move by the US "has seriously damaged the relations between the two countries" and that "the Chinese expressed strong indignation" toward the "sanctions."
Global Times