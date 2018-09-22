Tofu cooking contest held in east China's Anhui

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2018 shows tofu dishes in a cooking contest in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province. The tofu cooking contest, with the participation of more than 300 tofu dishes in various styles, kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A staff shows a tofu dish during a cooking contest in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2018. The tofu cooking contest, with the participation of more than 300 tofu dishes in various styles, kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

