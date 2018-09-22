Pubugou Hydropower Station: landmark project of China's efforts to develop western regions

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2018 shows a water turbine of the Pubugou Hydropower Station on the border of Hanyuan and Ganluo counties, southwest China's Sichuan Province. As a key project of the 10th Five-Year Plan (2001-2005) and a landmark project of China's efforts to develop western regions, the Pubugou Hydropower Station has an installed capacity of 600 megawatt (MW) with an average annual electricity generating capacity of 14.79 billion kilowatt-hours (kwh). The hydropower station was put into operation in 2010. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2018 shows the Pubugou Hydropower Station on the border of Hanyuan and Ganluo counties, southwest China's Sichuan Province. As a key project of the 10th Five-Year Plan (2001-2005) and a landmark project of China's efforts to develop western regions, the Pubugou Hydropower Station has an installed capacity of 600 megawatt (MW) with an average annual electricity generating capacity of 14.79 billion kilowatt-hours (kwh). The hydropower station was put into operation in 2010. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2018 shows the Pubugou Hydropower Station on the border of Hanyuan and Ganluo counties, southwest China's Sichuan Province. As a key project of the 10th Five-Year Plan (2001-2005) and a landmark project of China's efforts to develop western regions, the Pubugou Hydropower Station has an installed capacity of 600 megawatt (MW) with an average annual electricity generating capacity of 14.79 billion kilowatt-hours (kwh). The hydropower station was put into operation in 2010. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2018 shows the Pubugou Hydropower Station on the border of Hanyuan and Ganluo counties, southwest China's Sichuan Province. As a key project of the 10th Five-Year Plan (2001-2005) and a landmark project of China's efforts to develop western regions, the Pubugou Hydropower Station has an installed capacity of 600 megawatt (MW) with an average annual electricity generating capacity of 14.79 billion kilowatt-hours (kwh). The hydropower station was put into operation in 2010. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Members of the press look at a water turbine of the Pubugou Hydropower Station on the border of Hanyuan and Ganluo counties, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2018. As a key project of the 10th Five-Year Plan (2001-2005) and a landmark project of China's efforts to develop western regions, the Pubugou Hydropower Station has an installed capacity of 600 megawatt (MW) with an average annual electricity generating capacity of 14.79 billion kilowatt-hours (kwh). The hydropower station was put into operation in 2010. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)