Papercutting created to greet first Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Shandong

Papercutting artist Qiu Ting (2nd R) and pupils present a harvest-themed papercutting at Tengzhou Experimental Primary School in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 20, 2018. Qiu spent over two months in creating the 2,018-centimeter-long papercutting to greet the first Chinese farmers' harvest festival, which falls on the Autumnal Equinox, or Sept. 23 this year. (Xinhua/Sun Zhongzhe)

Papercutting artist Qiu Ting (3rd L) presents a harvest-themed papercutting at Duchang Village in Hongxu Town of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 20, 2018. Qiu spent over two months in creating the 2,018-centimeter-long papercutting to greet the first Chinese farmers' harvest festival, which falls on the Autumnal Equinox, or Sept. 23 this year. (Xinhua/Song Haicun)

Papercutting artist Qiu Ting modifies a harvest-themed papercutting at home in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 20, 2018. Qiu spent over two months in creating a 2,018-centimeter-long papercutting to greet the first Chinese farmers' harvest festival, which falls on the Autumnal Equinox, or Sept. 23 this year. (Xinhua/Sun Zhongzhe)

Papercutting artist Qiu Ting and her husband Qiu Hanping look at a harvest-themed papercutting at home in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 17, 2018. Qiu spent over two months in creating a 2,018-centimeter-long papercutting to greet the first Chinese farmers' harvest festival, which falls on the Autumnal Equinox, or Sept. 23 this year. (Xinhua/Song Haicun)