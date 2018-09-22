China's military has voiced its "strong indignation and resolute opposition" against recent "sanctions" by the US on Chinese military authority and personnel, according to China's Ministry of National Defense
.
Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, said Saturday that Chinese military has made solemn representations and protests to the US side.
The US State Department announced Thursday that it would impose sanctions on the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission of China and the department's director, alleging that China had violated the "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act."
Noting that the military cooperation between China and Russia is normal cooperation between sovereign states that goes in line with international law, Wu said the US side has no right to interfere in such practices.
The spokesperson also accused the US move as "a flagrant breach of basic rules of international relations" and "a stark show of hegemonism" that severely harmed relations between China and the US as well as the two countries' militaries.
"We demand the US side to immediately correct its wrongdoing and withdraw the so-called sanctions. Otherwise, the US side must bear the consequences caused by this act," Wu said.