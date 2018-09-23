Chinese, Dominican FMs meet, vow to boost bilateral ties

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas on Friday called on the two sides to work on a blueprint for the bilateral relations and earnestly boost the bilateral cooperation in all respects.
The two foreign ministers met in Santo Domingo on Friday, about four months after the People's Republic of China and the Dominican Republic established formal diplomatic relations.
Wang said in the meeting that the two sides have been working together on setting up for the diplomatic affairs between them in the several months since then, with significant progress, which makes "a good beginning."
He said that the decision of the Dominican Republic to establish formal diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China makes it one of the 178 countries to have official diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China and pledge commitment to the one-China policy.
It is a decision in the interests of the two peoples and in line with the trends of the era, the senior Chinese diplomat said.
Wang said that the Chinese side appreciates the moves of the Dominican Republic in fulfilling its pledges upon the establishment of official diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. The two countries can start with political trust and build upon it only with consistent adherence to the one-China policy. This will, in turn, provide a solid political base for boosting the mutually-beneficial cooperation.
The Chinese diplomat called on the two sides to work on a blueprint for the bilateral relations and earnestly boost practical cooperations in various fields under the guidance of the directions outlined by the heads of state.
Wang said that the Dominican Republic has unique advantages to join its efforts with the cooperation under the Belt and Road
Initiative as the development initiative is extended to Latin America.
China looks forward to the Dominican Republic playing an important role participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, which will inject fresh impetus in the mutually-beneficial cooperation, he said.
The Belt and Road Initiative is a development initiative proposed and led by China aimed at boosting the development along the ancient Silk Road
on both land and sea by strengthening the infrastructural links. It is conceptualized as an initiative based on consensus and all countries are welcome to join their development efforts with the initiative.
Wang said that, in accordance with the development needs of the Dominican Republic, China is willing to further the bilateral cooperation in sectors such as electricity, port and infrastructure, and encourage Chinese enterprises to increase their investments in these sectors.
He also called on the two sides to expand the exchanges in various respects and at various levels so as to boost the people-people ties.
Wang said that China has always advocated that all countries, large or small, rich or poor, powerful or weak, should be equal members of the international community.
China will give its vigorous support for the Dominican Republic to play an important role at the UN Security Council, the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the Forum of East Asia-Latin America Cooperation, Wang said.
China is willing to strengthen the coordination with the Dominican Republic in multilateral cooperation and work together to safeguard the legitimate interests of the developing nations, he added.
Vargas expressed his appreciation for the visit of the Chinese foreign minister about four months after the establishment of the official diplomatic relations between the two sides.
He said that it is in the interest of the Dominican Republic and its people to establish official diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China and that it is now an important part of the diplomatic policies of the Dominican Republic to strengthen its relations with China.
Vargas said he agrees that political mutual trust is the essential basis for developing the bilateral relations.
The Dominican Republic is committed to developing closer relations with China based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and the pursuit of win-win outcomes, he said.
He reiterated the steadfast adherence of the Dominican Republic to the one-China policy and support for the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 which endorses the one-China policy.
The Dominican Republic supports the Belt and Road Initiative, which will bring huge benefit to the Latin American countries, Vargas said.
Vargas said the Dominican Republic is willing to boost the cooperation in various fields at various levels and increase the mutually-beneficial cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.
He said that the Dominican Republic, which will soon start serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the first time, is willing to boost its communication and coordination with China at multilateral institutions such as the UN Security Council and the the Forum of East Asia-Latin America Cooperation and help deepen the ties between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and China.
Vargas and Wang also exchanged their opinions on international and regional issues of common concern.
They signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing mechanism of political consultation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.
Wang is on a three-nation tour through Sunday in Latin America, which takes him to the Dominican Republic, Guyana and Suriname.