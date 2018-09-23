Taiwan political force in power undermining cross-Strait "status quo": Chinese FM

It is the Taiwan political force which has not given up the proposition of "Taiwan independence" that is "undermining the status quo of cross-Strait relations," said visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Friday.



Wang made the remarks during a joint press conference with Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas when he commented on questions from reporters.



One put forward that recently some countries and some public opinion claimed that the establishment of diplomatic relations between countries like Dominican Republic and China is "unilaterally changing the status quo across the Taiwan Strait" and is not conducive to the stability and development of the region.



Wang said there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, which is both a basic fact and an important consensus of the international community.



The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and countries like the Dominican Republic has followed both historical and international trend, and standing together with most countries in the world is undoubtedly a correct choice and also in full compliance with the fundamental and long-term interests of the country and people of the Dominican Republic, said Wang.



As for the so-called "changing the status quo across the Taiwan Strait," Wang said, what he wants to make clear is that the administration now in Taiwan is a political force that has not given up the proposition of "Taiwan independence."



It is precisely what the Democratic Progressive Party administration has been doing that is undermining the "status quo" that both sides of the strait belong to the same country and cross-Strait relations are not country-to-country relations, he said.



What they have been doing not only hinders the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, but also erodes regional peace and stability, Wang added.



The Dominican Republic cut ties with the Taiwan authorities and drew a clear line with them, which is maintaining the international consensus of one-China principle and plays a positive role in the peace across Taiwan Strait, said Wang.



Wang said that sovereign independent countries such as the Dominican Republic, can completely decide their own foreign policy, which, according to the United Nations Charter, other countries have no right to and should not interfere with.



The Dominican Republic's establishment of diplomatic relations with China does not target any third party, does not affect respective foreign policy, and will not harm the traditional influence and legitimate rights of other countries in the region.



Wang is on his first stop during his official visits to the Dominican Republic, Guyana and Suriname from Thursday to Sunday.





