Balloon festival organized by Chinese Balloon Club League held in Xiangyang, China's Hubei

Hot air balloons are seen during a balloon festival at the Zhuge Liang Square in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 22, 2018. A total of 33 delegations attended the festival, organized by the Chinese Balloon Club League. (Xinhua/An Fubin)

