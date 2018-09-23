Highlights of 10th int'l fireworks show in Vilnius, Lithuania

Fireworks are seen during the 10th international fireworks show in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 22, 2018. Teams from Belgium, Britain, China, Germany and Lithuania took part in the show. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

