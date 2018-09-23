Guyanese president says ready to jointly build Belt and Road with China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/23 13:14:31





Granger made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



He said Guyana is "ready to work with China to turn bilateral consensus into actions by taking the opportunity of jointly building the Belt and Road" to push forward their relations.



Having endorsed and supported the Belt and Road Initiative early on, Guyana believes that the initiative will benefit both the country and the South American continent by promoting international cooperation and development, Granger said.



The Guyanese leader said that his country is willing to enhance high-level exchanges with China, deepen the pragmatic cooperation between two sides and make joint efforts to boost green development and environmental protection.



Guyana highly appreciates China's adherence to the principle of equality among all nations in international affairs, he said, adding that Guyana consistently and steadfastly adheres to the one-China policy.



Recalling Guyana as the first English-speaking Caribbean nation to establish diplomatic ties with China, the president said that Guyana-China relations have constantly made positive progress and the exchanges between the two governments and peoples have become increasingly close.



Wang thanked Granger for consolidating and carrying on the friendship between China and Guyana, and for prioritizing Guyana's relations with China in its foreign policy.



China has always maintained that all nations, large and small, are equal, and has been firmly committed to maintaining the unity of developing countries and safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, he stressed.



Wang said that China appreciates Granger's reiteration of support for the one-China policy and is willing to jointly design the blueprint for developing bilateral relations in the new era on the basis of mutual respect and trust.



The Belt and Road Initiative will give a strong boost to the further development of China-Guyana relations, he said, adding that China appreciates Guyana's positive response to the initiative and taking the lead in the Belt and Road cooperation among Caribbean countries.



Noting the building of a green



The two sides will also expand people-to-people exchanges to strengthen their friendship, enhance international cooperation, increase communication and coordination on major global issues such as climate change and sustainable development, and firmly safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Wang said.



Wang, who arrived in Guyana Friday night for a two-day formal visit, also held talks with Guyanese Vice President and Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge Saturday.



Following their meeting, Wang and Greenidge signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation between the two governments.

Guyana is ready to jointly build the Belt and Road with China to offer new impetus for the further development of bilateral relations, President David Granger said here Saturday.Granger made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.He said Guyana is "ready to work with China to turn bilateral consensus into actions by taking the opportunity of jointly building the Belt and Road" to push forward their relations.Having endorsed and supported the Belt and Road Initiative early on, Guyana believes that the initiative will benefit both the country and the South American continent by promoting international cooperation and development, Granger said.The Guyanese leader said that his country is willing to enhance high-level exchanges with China, deepen the pragmatic cooperation between two sides and make joint efforts to boost green development and environmental protection.Guyana highly appreciates China's adherence to the principle of equality among all nations in international affairs, he said, adding that Guyana consistently and steadfastly adheres to the one-China policy.Recalling Guyana as the first English-speaking Caribbean nation to establish diplomatic ties with China, the president said that Guyana-China relations have constantly made positive progress and the exchanges between the two governments and peoples have become increasingly close.Wang thanked Granger for consolidating and carrying on the friendship between China and Guyana, and for prioritizing Guyana's relations with China in its foreign policy.China has always maintained that all nations, large and small, are equal, and has been firmly committed to maintaining the unity of developing countries and safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, he stressed.Wang said that China appreciates Granger's reiteration of support for the one-China policy and is willing to jointly design the blueprint for developing bilateral relations in the new era on the basis of mutual respect and trust.The Belt and Road Initiative will give a strong boost to the further development of China-Guyana relations, he said, adding that China appreciates Guyana's positive response to the initiative and taking the lead in the Belt and Road cooperation among Caribbean countries.Noting the building of a green Silk Road is an important part of the initiative, Wang said China will make efforts to align the Belt and Road construction with Guyana's national strategy of green development, to make the joint building of the Belt and Road a new highlight in bilateral relations.The two sides will also expand people-to-people exchanges to strengthen their friendship, enhance international cooperation, increase communication and coordination on major global issues such as climate change and sustainable development, and firmly safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Wang said.Wang, who arrived in Guyana Friday night for a two-day formal visit, also held talks with Guyanese Vice President and Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge Saturday.Following their meeting, Wang and Greenidge signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation between the two governments.