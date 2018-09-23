Vietnamese vice president becomes acting president

Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh became the acting president on Sunday, two days after Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang passed away, according to Vietnam News Agency.



On Sunday, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, chairwoman of Vietnam's National Assembly, signed an announcement on behalf of the National Assembly's Standing Committee about the new position of Thinh.



Thinh has been the vice president since April 2016.



She will act as the acting president till the top legislature elects the new president.

