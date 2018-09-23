2018 Dragon Lion Dance Festival held in Ontario, Canada

Children pose with lion dance teams during the 2018 Dragon Lion Dance Festival in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 22, 2018. As an annual vibrant and dynamic event, this festival kicked off on Saturday to display and celebrate Chinese traditional culture. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A lion dance team performs without lion costumes during the 2018 Dragon Lion Dance Festival in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 22, 2018. As an annual vibrant and dynamic event, this festival kicked off on Saturday to display and celebrate Chinese traditional culture. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A lion dance team performs during the 2018 Dragon Lion Dance Festival in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 22, 2018. As an annual vibrant and dynamic event, this festival kicked off on Saturday to display and celebrate Chinese traditional culture. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A woman takes a selfie with a lion dance team during the 2018 Dragon Lion Dance Festival in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 22, 2018. As an annual vibrant and dynamic event, this festival kicked off on Saturday to display and celebrate Chinese traditional culture. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)