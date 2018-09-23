Harvest celebrated around China to mark Farmers' Harvest Festival

People pose for photos under an archway made of various harvested crops in a tourist spot in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 22, 2018. China will mark its first Farmers' Harvest Festival on Sept. 23 this year. From 2018 on, the festival, to be celebrated on the Autumnal Equinox each year, is set to be observed annually to greet the harvest season and honour the agricultural workers. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

Tourists pose for photos in front of a wall decorated by persimmons at Xixi Wetland National Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2018.

In this aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2018, a farmer rakes rice crops for air-drying in Sanshi Village of Jingzi Township in Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province.

A farmer picks grapes in Zhuguantun Village of Tuanpiaozhuang Township of Zunhua City in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 22, 2018.

A villager husks wheat grains in Beisanjia Village of Aohan Banner in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2018.

A villager prepares steamed pastries for a harvest party in Peiligang Village of Xinzheng, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 14, 2018.

A woman from the Miao ethnic group prepares crops for a harvest-praying ceremony in Wuji Village of Anchui Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2018.

A farmer prepares harvested red dates for air-drying in Mengjiazhuang Village of Zaoqiang Township in Zaoqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 22, 2018.

A villager hangs corn ears for air-drying in Jiaolong Village of Majiadu Township in Zhushan County, Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 22, 2018.

A farmer shows harvested peanuts at a peanut planting base in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 22, 2018.