In pics: Honey Festival and Day of Honey in Lesce, Slovenia

A man introduces bee table games during the Honey Festival and Day of Honey in the Culinary at the Beekeeping Center in Lesce, Slovenia, Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

Honey products are displayed during the Honey Festival and Day of Honey in the Culinary at the Beekeeping Center in Lesce, Slovenia, Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

A woman prepares honey food during the Honey Festival and Day of Honey in the Culinary at the Beekeeping Center in Lesce, Slovenia, Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

Pictures made of propolis are displayed during the Honey Festival and Day of Honey in the Culinary at the Beekeeping Center in Lesce, Slovenia, Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

The Honey Festival and Day of Honey in the Culinary is held at the Beekeeping Center in Lesce, Slovenia, Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)