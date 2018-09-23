In pics: Honey Festival and Day of Honey in Lesce, Slovenia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/23 16:26:43

A man introduces bee table games during the Honey Festival and Day of Honey in the Culinary at the Beekeeping Center in Lesce, Slovenia, Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)


 

Honey products are displayed during the Honey Festival and Day of Honey in the Culinary at the Beekeeping Center in Lesce, Slovenia, Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)


 

A woman prepares honey food during the Honey Festival and Day of Honey in the Culinary at the Beekeeping Center in Lesce, Slovenia, Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)


 

Pictures made of propolis are displayed during the Honey Festival and Day of Honey in the Culinary at the Beekeeping Center in Lesce, Slovenia, Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)


 

The Honey Festival and Day of Honey in the Culinary is held at the Beekeeping Center in Lesce, Slovenia, Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)


 

