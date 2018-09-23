Iran's president leaves for New York to attend UN assembly

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran on Sunday to attend the 73rd United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.



Rouhani will deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 25.



During his four-day stay in New York, Rouhani is scheduled to hold talks with the remaining parties to the Iranian nuclear deal as well as the UN Secretary General.



He will also meet with Iranian expatriates living in the United States, as well as a number of world political officials.



The president, however, has no plan to attend the UN Security Council meeting in New York, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said earlier.



On Sept. 5, it was announced that Rouhani will not meet US President Donald Trump during the UN meeting despite Trump's readiness for such meeting.



The UN General Assembly comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, which pulled out from the landmark 2015 Iranian nuclear deal in May and re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic republic.

