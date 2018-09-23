Chinese Consulate-General in Houston alerts individual safety after homicide

The Chinese Consulate-General in Houston on Sunday reported a homicide case in Dallas, Texas, which left one Chinese citizen dead and the other injured.



The consulate-general cautioned Chinese citizens in its consular district to pay more attention to personal safety and property.



The case that happened on Friday is still under investigation, reads the statement.



The consulate-general attaches great importance to the case. Deputy-consul-general Liu Hongmei has gone to Dallas to present condolence to the victims, and urged local police to solve the case as soon as possible.



Global Times

