Athens Flying Week held in Greece

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/23 17:38:46

Spectators take pictures during the Athens Flying Week at Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

A spectator takes pictures during the Athens Flying Week at Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

A boy plays with a model of an airplane during the Athens Flying Week at Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

Single-engine airplanes fly in formation during the Athens Flying Week at Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

People watch an air demonstration during the Athens Flying Week at Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

A single-engine airplane makes maneuvers during the Athens Flying Week at Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

Single-engine airplanes fly in formation during the Athens Flying Week at Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

