Confucius Institute in BiH organizes workshops to promote Chinese culture

Students of the Confucius Institute of Banja Luka University dance in Chinese traditional costumes in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Sept. 22, 2018. The Confucius Institute of Banja Luka University organized a series of interactive workshops on the occasion of the Day of Confucius Institutes through a diverse program of activities in promoting Chinese culture here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Haris Memija)

A student of the Confucius Institute of Banja Luka University dances in Chinese traditional costumes in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Sept. 22, 2018. The Confucius Institute of Banja Luka University organized a series of interactive workshops on the occasion of the Day of Confucius Institutes through a diverse program of activities in promoting Chinese culture here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Haris Memija)