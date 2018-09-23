Lanterns erected at Wenhua Park in Guangzhou to greet Mid-Autumn Festival

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2018 shows a lantern at the Wenhua Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. A total of 23 lanterns have been erected at the park to greet the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

