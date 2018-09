First high-speed train from Fuzhou to Hong Kong sets off

A mechanic checks the condition of train G3001 at Fuzhou Railway Station in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 23, 2018. Train G3001, the first high-speed train from Fuzhou to Hong Kong, left Fuzhou at 8:25 Beijing Time (0025 GMT) on Sunday for Hong Kong West Kowloon Station. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

A staff member sends souvenirs marking the opening of high-speed railway between Fuzhou and Hong Kong to passengers at Fuzhou Railway Station in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 23, 2018. Train G3001, the first high-speed train from Fuzhou to Hong Kong, left Fuzhou at 8:25 Beijing Time (0025 GMT) on Sunday for Hong Kong West Kowloon Station. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Passengers present souvenirs marking the opening of high-speed railway between Fuzhou and Hong Kong at Fuzhou Railway Station in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 23, 2018. Train G3001, the first high-speed train from Fuzhou to Hong Kong, left Fuzhou at 8:25 Beijing Time (0025 GMT) on Sunday for Hong Kong West Kowloon Station. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Passengers of G3001 pose for photos at Fuzhou Railway Station in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 23, 2018. Train G3001, the first high-speed train from Fuzhou to Hong Kong, left Fuzhou at 8:25 Beijing Time (0025 GMT) on Sunday for Hong Kong West Kowloon Station. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Passengers sit on train G3001 at Fuzhou Railway Station in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 23, 2018. Train G3001, the first high-speed train from Fuzhou to Hong Kong, left Fuzhou at 8:25 Beijing Time (0025 GMT) on Sunday for Hong Kong West Kowloon Station. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)