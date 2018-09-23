Chinese Catholic organizations voice support for provisional agreement

China's State-sanctioned Catholic organizations said they will "wholeheartedly support" the provisional agreement signed between China and the Vatican on the appointment of bishops, according to a statement published on the website of the Catholic Church in China on Sunday.



"China's Catholic Church shares the same faith as Catholic churches throughout the world. We're willing to enhance understanding and carry out friendly exchanges with Catholic churches in other countries on the basis of independence, mutual respect, equality and friendship," a spokesperson for the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and Bishops' Conference of the Catholic Church in China said in the statement.



"We sincerely hope China-Vatican relations can be continuously improved," it said.



The Catholic Church of China will stick to the principle of religious independence and self-administration, uphold the sinicization on religion, adapt to the socialist society and contribute to the realization of the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the statement said.



China's Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that China and the Vatican signed a provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops, which opened a new page in China-Vatican relations.



Global Times





