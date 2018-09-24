Giant panda cub meets public in Guangzhou

Giant panda cub Longzai makes its public debut with his mother Longlong at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province on September 20, 2018. Giant panda cub Longzai was born at the park on July 12. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Jimin)

