Modi launches health insurance scheme 'Ayushman Bharat'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched an ambitious health insurance scheme "Ayushman Bharat" for the poor and the downtrodden.



The scheme will benefit around 100 million families by giving them free medical care worth 500,000 Indian Rupees (around 7200 US dollars) per year per family.



The prime minister said that the beneficiaries will be covered for 1,300 ailments, including cancer, problems related to heart, kidney and liver.



A beneficiary covered under the scheme will be entitled to avail cashless cover of medical expenditure during treatment at identified or empanelled private hospitals across the country. Insurance cover will include pre and post-hospitalisation expenses.

