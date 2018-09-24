China willing to advance ties with Suriname into new stage: FM

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/24 13:21:21





Wang made the remarks when meeting with Surinamese Foreign Minister Yldiz Pollack-Beighle.



Wang said that Pollack-Beighle has been actively committed to bilateral friendship since taking office, and that he is honored to be the first Chinese foreign minister to visit Suriname.



The friendship between the two countries has a long history, Wang said, adding since the establishment of diplomatic ties 42 years ago, China and Suriname have been good friends who can trust each other and bilateral relations have entered a rapid development track.



The two sides have always respected, understood and supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, he said.



China appreciates the fact that Suriname has always adhered to the one-China policy, Wang said. Strong mutual trust has laid an important foundation for cooperation between the two sides and the cooperation has been expanded in both breadth and depth, he noted.



In May, Suriname and China signed a cooperation document on co-building the



China is willing to work together with Suriname to enhance cooperation in the fields of infrastructure construction, agriculture, forestry, law enforcement, human resources and public health, and promote bilateral relations into a new stage, said Wang.



Pollack-Beighle said Suriname warmly welcomed Wang's visit, the first visit to Suriname by a Chinese foreign minister.



She said Suriname and China have traditional friendship and the two countries maintain strong political, economic and cultural ties.



Suriname attaches great importance to the development of its ties with China, has long adhered to the one-China principle and is grateful for China's selfless help in the fields of economy, education and human resources training, she said.



Suriname is willing to actively participate in the co-building of the Belt and Road and deepen cooperation with China in various fields such as trade, investment, forestry, agriculture, fishery and cultural exchanges, she said.



Suriname attaches great importance to China's important position and role in the world and is willing to be a reliable partner of China in international affairs. Suriname firmly supports efforts to strengthen the relations between China and the Caribbean Community, she added.



Wang arrived in Suriname Saturday night for a two-day formal visit. During the visit, the Chinese and Surinamese foreign ministers signed an inter-governmental agreement on economic and technological cooperation and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Chinese and Surinamese foreign affairs universities.

