Houston street art festival held in 4th largest city of United States

Guatemala-born artist Jalel Lopez paints his Guatemala-inspired mural in Greater Northside Houston area, the United States on Sept. 23, 2018. Over a hundred world artists gathered in Houston, the fourth largest city of the United States, from Friday to Sunday, presenting all kinds of street art paintings on the walls of various buildings. Coming back for the sixth year in a row, the street art festival, Meeting of Styles, is bringing world-class artists to the Greater Northside Houston area. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)
An artist from New York City works on his murals on a wall in Greater Northside Houston area, the United States on Sept. 23, 2018. Over a hundred world artists gathered in Houston, the fourth largest city of the United States, from Friday to Sunday, presenting all kinds of street art paintings on the walls of various buildings. Coming back for the sixth year in a row, the street art festival, Meeting of Styles, is bringing world-class artists to the Greater Northside Houston area. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)
Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2018 shows the murals and graffiti on the walls in Greater Northside Houston area, the United States. Over a hundred world artists gathered in Houston, the fourth largest city of the United States, from Friday to Sunday, presenting all kinds of street art paintings on the walls of various buildings. Coming back for the sixth year in a row, the street art festival, Meeting of Styles, is bringing world-class artists to the Greater Northside Houston area. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)