Houston street art festival held in 4th largest city of United States

Guatemala-born artist Jalel Lopez paints his Guatemala-inspired mural in Greater Northside Houston area, the United States on Sept. 23, 2018. Over a hundred world artists gathered in Houston, the fourth largest city of the United States, from Friday to Sunday, presenting all kinds of street art paintings on the walls of various buildings. Coming back for the sixth year in a row, the street art festival, Meeting of Styles, is bringing world-class artists to the Greater Northside Houston area. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

An artist from New York City works on his murals on a wall in Greater Northside Houston area, the United States on Sept. 23, 2018. Over a hundred world artists gathered in Houston, the fourth largest city of the United States, from Friday to Sunday, presenting all kinds of street art paintings on the walls of various buildings. Coming back for the sixth year in a row, the street art festival, Meeting of Styles, is bringing world-class artists to the Greater Northside Houston area. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2018 shows the murals and graffiti on the walls in Greater Northside Houston area, the United States. Over a hundred world artists gathered in Houston, the fourth largest city of the United States, from Friday to Sunday, presenting all kinds of street art paintings on the walls of various buildings. Coming back for the sixth year in a row, the street art festival, Meeting of Styles, is bringing world-class artists to the Greater Northside Houston area. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

Over a hundred world artists gathered Houston, the fourth largest city of the United States, from Friday to Sunday, presenting all kinds of street art paintings on the walls of various buildings.Coming back for the sixth year in a row, the street art festival, Meeting of Styles, is bringing world-class artists to the Greater Northside Houston area. Funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance, and a fiscal sponsorship by Fresh Arts, the free three-day festival rolls out onto the streets starting on Sept 21 through Sept. 23."We are excited to bring art and culture to the Eastex-Jensen and Near Northside neighborhoods. Eastex-Jensen in particular is an area that is lacking in public art and we felt that bringing this festival to the area would make a difference and enrich the lives of those in the community," said Elia Quiles of UP Art Studio.Founded in Germany in 1997, Meeting of Styles emphasizes bringing cross-cultural artistic experiences to urban areas worldwide. By connecting artists across the globe, Meeting of Styles is an example of the beauty and life that art can breathe into any community. Their mission is "to create a forum for the international art community to communicate, assemble and exchange ideas, works and skills, but also to support intercultural exchange."