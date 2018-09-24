Opposition candidate wins Maldives presidential polls: Elections Commission

The Maldives Elections Commission on Monday said that according to provisional results from the presidential polls, opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had won the election after securing 58.3 percent votes.



According to the total provisional results released by the commission, Solih had secured 134,616 votes while incumbent President Abdulla Yameen from the Progressive Party of Maldives had secured 96,132 votes.



The total number of votes were 233,877 while the total voter turnout was 89.22 percent.



The Maldives' Foreign Ministry later acknowledged the election result on Twitter.



Voting for the Maldives presidential election concluded on Sunday evening and the Elections Commission said that the voter turnout was the highest recorded in recent years.



The Elections Commission also said the polls had progressed smoothly and had been free and fair.



The final official results will be announced by the Elections Commission within the coming seven days.

